

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The pound hovered at near a 1-year low of 1.2555 against the franc, compared to 1.2567 hit late New York Tuesday.



The U.K. currency fell to 2-day lows of 1.2845 against the dollar and 142.83 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.2874 and 143.22, respectively.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 1.24 against the franc, 1.27 against the dollar and 141.00 against the yen.



