

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ended July, in line with expectations, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate came in at 3.6 percent in the May to July period, the same rate as in the April to June period.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 166,200 in the three-month period to July from 165,100 in the preceding three-month period.



At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 60.3 percent from 60.2 percent.



