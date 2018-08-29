

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The euro edged down to 1.1667 against the greenback, 129.73 against the yen and 0.9077 against the pound, reversing from its early highs of 1.1698, 130.21 and 0.9091, respectively.



The single currency hit a 5-day low of 1.1402 against the franc and a 6-day low of 1.5079 against the loonie, off its early highs of 1.1424 and 1.5126, respectively.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.15 against the greenback, 128.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the pound, 1.12 against the franc and 1.49 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX