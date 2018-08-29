

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased notably in July from a year ago, as exports rose and imports fell, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to $5.98 billion in July from $8.88 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports surged 11.6 percent year-over-year in July, while imports declined by 6.7 percent.



Month-on-month, seasonally and calendar adjusted exports increased 5.1 percent. At the same time, imports registered a fall of 1.3 percent.



During the January to July period, total trade deficit of the country was $46.75 billion, up from $39.82 billion in the same period of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX