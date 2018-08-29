

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) announced that Vedanta Limited, in which the Group indirectly holds a 50.1% stake, has been successfully awarded 41 exploration blocks in sedimentary basins throughout India pursuant to the Indian Open Acreage Licensing Policy at a total aggregate bid cost of $551 million. The OALP is a government-led initiative. The bid cost of $551 million represents Vedanta Limited's total committed capital expenditure on the Blocks during the exploration phase and will be satisfied in cash using the Group's existing cash resources. It is expected that this capital expenditure will occur over a period of approximately three to four year.



The 41 blocks awarded to Vedanta Limited comprise 33 onshore blocks and eight offshore blocks. Subject to approval from the company's shareholders, Vedanta Limited will enter into 41 revenue sharing contracts with the Government of India to effect the transaction. The Directors of Vedanta do not expect the transaction will have any material impact on the Group's earnings for the financial year ending 31 March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX