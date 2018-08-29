Newly released EIA data shows overall module shipments falling by two thirds in the second quarter of 2018, while pre-tariff prices remained relatively steady. The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released new data on PV module shipments during the first half of 2018, which suggest that module imports have collapsed this year and which provides some insights into the level of hoarding that developers and contractors were engaging in before the final Section 201 ruling even came out. EIA does not supply enough monthly data to actually compare import volumes, ...

