Peking University HSBC Business School Earns AACSB International Accreditation

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) has earned accreditation from AACSB International - The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), one of the world's leading business school accreditation organizations. PHBS is proud to be among an elite 5% of over 16,000 business schools and colleges in the world to hold the esteemed accreditation.

"AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "We congratulate the Peking University HSBC Business School and dean Wen Hai on earning accreditation, and applaud the entire PHBS team - including the administration, faculty, directors, staff, and students - for their roles in earning this respected honor."

AACSB Accreditation is the hallmark of excellence in business education and represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. As requirements for AACSB Accreditation are stringent and schools must pass rigorous quality standards, obtaining AACSB Accreditation confirms PHBS's commitment to quality and continuous improvement through an arduous and comprehensive peer review process.

The peer review team of AACSB paid a visit to PHBS on April 9 to 10, 2018, to evaluate on site whether PHBS' programs bear the hallmark of excellence for business education. PHBS Dean Wen Hai introduced the school's reforms and breakthroughs in recent years and emphasized the importance of international certification; and shared the strategic insights on PHBS' future management and development. Representatives of faculty, staff, students, alumni and strategic partners from industry also participated in the peer review interviews.

"It is a privilege for our school to be accredited by this internationally authoritative accreditation community," said PHBS dean Wen Hai. "This achievement recognizes the efforts of all stakeholders, including our faculty, staff, students, alumni, corporate partners, and university administrators. We will continue to build up a top international business school."

Founded in 2004, PHBS aims to advance PKU's involvement in economics, finance, and management research. Promoting its international purview, classes in the school's full-time master's degree and full-time MBA programs are conducted in English. Over the past few years, PHBS has established two high-level think tanks, namely Research Institute of Maritime Silk Road, and the Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance. This year, the school has initiated an overseas campus in Oxfordshire, England.

"Peking University's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication - not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of the Peking University HSBC Business School to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally."

By the end of July 2018, there are only 22 AACSB-certified business schools in mainland China. AACSB-accredited schools are recognized worldwide by top employers and other universities, thus the designation is beneficial for PHBS students and its future students when preparing for a career in business or applying for further education. By providing exceptional faculty, impactful research, dedicated students, and the highest standards, PHBS strives to provide them the knowledge and skills employers and top universities require.

