

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks struggled for direction before finishing mostly higher in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited cues from high-stakes talks between the U.S. and Canada as well as China's official factory PMI due Friday.



Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has arrived in Washington to resume talks about the future of the three-nation North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA, after the U.S. and Mexico agreed to a new trade deal on Monday.



Chinese stocks closed lower after the country's state planner warned of increased economic risks in the second half of the year and said that greater efforts are needed to hit key development goals.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 8.69 points or 0.31 percent to 2,769.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.23 percent to 28,416.44.



Japanese markets extended gains for the seventh straight session as technology stocks followed their U.S. peers higher. The Nikkei average rose 34.75 points or 0.15 percent to 22,848.22, while the broader Topix index closed 0.46 percent higher at 1,739.60.



Tokyo Electron, Sumco Corp and Advantest Corp rallied 1-2 percent. Automakers turned in a mixed performance amid the threat of U.S. auto tariffs after the new U.S.-Mexico trade deal proposed levying punitive tariffs of up to 25 percent on imports of Mexican-made cars, sport utility vehicles and auto parts above certain volumes.



Australian shares finished notably higher as easing global trade tensions helped lift financials and material stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 47.50 points or 0.75 percent to 6,352.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 43.40 points or 0.68 percent at 6,457.



The big four banks offering high dividend yields climbed 2-3 percent while insurers QBE Insurance and Suncorp Group advanced 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



Miners also posted broad-based gains, helped by a rise in commodity prices. BHP Billiton rose 1.3 percent to extend gains for a fifth straight session, while South32 rallied 2 percent.



Building materials firm Boral jumped 10 percent on reporting a nearly 50 percent surge in full-year profit. Virgin Australia lost 4 percent after it reported a full-year loss that widened from last year on impairments and write-offs.



South Korea's Kospi average edged up 5.91 points or 0.26 percent to 2,309.03 ahead of Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting due Friday. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark rate steady, citing a weak job market and less than optimistic inflation numbers.



New Zealand shares rallied, led by consumer staple stocks as trading resumed after a series of glitches. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 148.65 points or 1.61 percent to 9,362.67. Dairy giant A2 Milk jumped 4.4 percent and Synlait Milk shares soared as much as 5.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished marginally higher after a measure of U.S. consumer confidence surged to near 18-year high in August and Canadian negotiators started high-stakes talks to preserve a three-nation pact.



The Dow rose 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 inched up marginally to set record highs for the third consecutive session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX