LONDON, Aug 29, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has announced that its monthly print magazine Admap will change format, becoming a monthly online report available on WARC.com.Admap will live on the WARC website, with a fresh batch of content every month focusing on the latest research and best practice on key topics in marketing communications. The change will involve new formats, including a summary deck for each issue and audio or webinar content.Admap's move from a print magazine to an electronic format means it will remain a key element of WARC's online service. The change, precipitated by Colin Grimshaw's decision to end his ten-year tenure as Editor of Admap, will come into effect from October 2018.Commenting on taking Admap online, Grimshaw says: "Since the publication of the first Admap 54 years ago, the magazine has played a unique role by providing its readers with a valuable source of latest ideas, inspiration and innovative thinking that helps marketing budgets work harder."As editor, it's been a privilege to develop Admap over the last ten years, to be the highly respected industry publication it is today. As it continues to be the essential guide to best practice for advertising and marketing communications, I have no doubt that our readers will enjoy the new digital format."The last print edition of Admap will be published in early September. The editorial theme is Capturing Attention in the Attention Deficit Economy.David Tiltman, Head of Content, WARC, comments: "Admap's content is already widely read by WARC subscribers. This change in format is about turning Admap into a flagship WARC report every month, and developing new ways to communicate the research findings and best practice guidance to our audience."The new-look Admap, which will be themed around a different topic every month, will be available to current Admap print and WARC.com subscribers. Admap queries and content submissions can be sent to admapeditor@warc.com. Access to Admap online and more information on subscriptions will be available at www.warc.com/admap in September. View at www.warc.com/Welcome for information about WARC.About WARC- Your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, advertisers, market analysts and academics.WARC runs two global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Media Awards, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC publishes three global rankings of advertising excellence: Gunn 100 (creativity), WARC 100 (effectiveness), Gunn Media 100 (media innovation) and publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore. In June 2018 WARC was acquired by Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.