

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as the U.S.-Mexico trade deal fizzled out and Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to drag on markets.



Investors also kept an eye on the latest developments in Italy after the country's Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said that Italy isn't planning to breach the European Union's budget deficit limit.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,532 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Bertrandt Group shares rallied 3.4 percent. The company reported that its post-tax earnings for the nine-month rose to 32.09 million euros from 27.82 million euros in the prior year.



Digital media group RTL soared 7.6 percent after its second-quarter revenues and core earnings topped forecasts.



