

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced Wednesday that it has acquired a minority stake in the technology development company FDTech GmbH. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Chemnitz -based FDTech, which was established in 2017, currently employs about 30 experts and develops algorithms for systems in the field of automated and autonomous driving. FDTech provides key building bricks for the extension of current mobility and the reshaping of future mobility.



Friedrich Eichler, Head of Chassis Development of the Volkswagen brand, said, 'We are working flat out to integrate highly automated driving in the next generation of Volkswagen cars. Through our participation in FDTech, we have gained further essential expertise. The company from Saxony is a fantastic example of the innovative power of German small and medium-sized companies.'



With about 10,000 employees, Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH operates two major production plants of the Volkswagen brand in Saxony, at Chemnitz and Zwickau.



Up to 2020, the Zwickau vehicle plant is to be expanded to form the largest e-mobility center in Europe. The world's first vehicle based on the modular electric toolkit will roll off the production line there at the end of 2019.



