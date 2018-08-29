All Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall passenger cars are approved under the new laboratory test procedure WLTP 1 reflecting more realistic fuel consumption

Thanks to sound technological choices made in anticipation of the regulations SCR "Selective Catalytic Reduction" and GPF "Gasoline particulate filter", Groupe PSA is thus at the forefront for implementing the more stringent standards

Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice President for Quality and Engineering at Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), confirms, Our technological choices to treat pollutant emissions, such as SCR for all diesel engines launched in 2013 and more recently the GPF for gasoline engines with direct injection, allow us to offer to our customers, compliant and environmentally friendly vehicles; and to keep our leadership on reducing emissions

WLTP is a more rigorous and longer test developed to better reflects real driving customers' consumption and emissions than the previous test NEDC.

The next step will be the future Euro 6.d-Temp standard, which will apply from September 2019. It will also take into account the pollutant emissions (NOx, PN) measured in real-world driving conditions on open roads or Real Driving Emissions (RDE).

Since 2015, Groupe PSA has publicly supported the implementation of this WLTP procedure. In addition, since 2016, Groupe PSA has demonstrated unique transparency by publishing on Peugeot, Citroën and DS website, the fuel consumption data of more than 1000 models in real driving conditions and later on NOx and PN emissions data. Customers, then well informed, can also set up their model and usage parameters to check their car's fuel consumption under their own use.

The data are based on a protocol co-developed with two NGOs: T&E and FNE2, and certified by an independent third party (Bureau Veritas).

1 Worldwide harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure

2 Transport and Environment France Nature Environnement

