

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were struggling for direction on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on the euro and waited to see progress in talks between the U.S. and Canada to salvage the North American trade pact.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was marginally lower at 5,483 in opening deals after inching up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.



Drinks company Pernod Ricard shed 0.7 percent despite the company posting solid results for full year 2017/18 and raising dividend.



In economic releases, France's economy expanded at a steady pace in the second quarter as previously estimated, second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed.



GDP advanced 0.2 percent sequentially, the same rate as seen in the first quarter and in line with the first estimate released on July 27.



