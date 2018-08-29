Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*Hardman & Co: Treatment planning system agreement* AVO's goal is to deliver a more affordable, novel, proton-based radiotherapy system, based on state-of-the-art technology developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. Major technical milestones were achieved in 2017 and the company remains on track with its development plan. Confidence has been boosted greatly by the integration of the first three structures and overcoming the technical challenge of accelerating the proton beam. With the hardware progressing well, AVO has announced a strategic collaboration with RaySearch for the development of the treatment planning system for LIGHT in Harley Street.

August 29, 2018 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)