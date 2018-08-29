Editor's Summary:

Acer reveals a number of world leading advances such as world's lightest 15" notebook (Acer Swift 5), the world's first detachable design, patented built-in sound windows-powered mixed reality headset (Acer OJO 500) and new "best-in-class" Chromebook 514

New 27" Ultra High Resolution monitors in the Predator and Nitro gaming-focused ranges, and introducing the Predator Thronos the ultimate triple-monitor gaming chair

New Predator X and Predator Triton 900 gaming laptop, as well as upgrades to the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX for existing Orion 3000, 5000 and 9000 gaming desktops

Upgrades and refreshed specs across the Acer Aspire notebook and All-In-One PC portfolio

During its Next @Acer press conference (details available here) at the IFA 2018 electronics show in Berlin, Acer unveiled a host of new products, upgrades and ideas for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals.

With a theme of "Minimize to Maximize," the Acer press conference demonstrated the company's commitment to creating technology that fits seamlessly with people's need to pack more capability and performance into powerful, beautifully designed devices both for personal and professional use.

"With this collection of new devices, gadgets and refreshed models in our existing ranges, we've pushed our technology capabilities more than ever," commented Emmanuel Fromont, President Acer EMEA. "Whether you're looking to fully immerse yourself in a gaming world, manage your personal and creative projects on some of the world's best personal computing devices, or equip your personal and professional life with highly capable technology then the latest revelations from the Next @Acer conference will appeal to you."

On Stage

On the conference stage, Acer also revealed first details of the new Predator Triton 900, the most powerful, versatile gaming laptop. Progressing the design of the Predator Triton 700 the 17" display combines the unique Ezel arm structure and high efficient thermal system making it a remarkable, high performing gaming rig with great portability.

The Predator X, hitting markets this winter will bring the immense power of a workstation to the gaming world through its Dual Intel Xeon Processors and up to 12 ECC DIMM Slots.

Also announced were upgrades new NVIDIA GeForce RTX for the existing Predator Orion 3000, 5000 and 9000 models of gaming desktops.

Full Details

All of the new lines with full product and performance details are available on Acer's press information hub, with key highlights being:

The introduction of Acer Swift 5 the world's lightest 15" notebook. The new device weighs less than 1 kg and packs the latest Intel Core processors, superb style and a thin bezeled-15.6" display

The launch of the 14" Acer Chromebook 514 A highly capable and powerful device that confirms Acer's leadership position in Chromebook

A full refresh across Acer Aspire notebook and all-in-one PC range including upgrades to CPU and designs

The introduction of the Acer OJO 500 first Windows Mixed Reality headset and first Virtual Reality headset to feature a detachable design, patented built-in sound pipe technology, and software-assisted interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment technology

The new 27" Predator XB273K gaming monitor offers ultra-high definition (3840x2160) immersion and NVIDIA G-SYNC

The new 27" Acer Nitro XV273K monitor features AMD Radeon FreeSync and up to a 1ms Visual Response Boost

The Predator Thronos gaming chair has an ergonomic design, support for three 27-inch gaming monitors

The launch of a new PL and SL series projectors which are powered by laser light sources designed for demanding commercial and educational applications

For more information on Acer's announcements and activities at IFA Berlin 2018, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer and https://www.acer.com/ac/en/US/content/press.

