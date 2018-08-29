sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,497 Euro		+0,004
+0,81 %
WKN: A0M4XX ISIN: CNE100000304 Ticker-Symbol: DEU 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,508
0,519
12:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION0,497+0,81 %