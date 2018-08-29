APR Applied Pharma Research sa ("APR"), the Swiss independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products, is proud to announce it will take part to the forthcoming Annual Symposium of the SSIEM (Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism), which will be held in Athens on September 4th-7th.

This international congress, attended by academic leaders, clinicians and research scientists from leading Universities and Institutes, will be the showcase for presenting officially the company innovative Phenylalanine (Phe)-free medical food for Phenylketonuria (PKU) dietary management, powered by APR patented Physiomimic Technology

In the occasion of the congress, APR will sponsor the satellite symposium "Physiological Absorption of amino acids: rationale and expected benefits" (Thursday 6th Sept from 7.30 to 8.30 am Mitropoulos Hall), where international experts in PKU will share and discuss the projected benefits for PKU patients of a medical food providing a prolonged release of amino acids (AA) allowing an efficient utilization of AAs

The Satellite Symposium, chaired by Prof. Francjan Van Spronsen and Prof. Alberto Burlina and involving Prof. Rani Singh, Dr. Julio César Rocha, Prof. Anita Mac Donald, will offer the opportunity to learn about the distinctive features of APR Phe-free medical food for PKU management and the patented technology behind it Phyisiomimic Technology, whilst being introduced to scientific data (preclinical and kinetics in human subjects) underpinning the company innovation

In addition, during the congress, new pre-clinical data supporting the potential of APR's innovative AA formulation to modulate the trend of some metabolic markers in the same direction as dietary proteins ("Preliminary indications of metabolic modulation by provision of amino acids engineered to allow physiological absorption") will be presented in a poster.

As confirmed by a recent international market research, management of PKU still represents a challenge for clinicians, patients and families who depend to varying degrees on a restricted long-life dietary regimen and AA supplementations. Innovative solutions that improve the efficiency of AA utilization and control better the Phe levels fluctuations, while maintaining normal energy intake, are a real existing need.

APR Phe-free Medical Food, powered by the patented Physiomimic Technology, has been specifically engineered to allow a physiological absorption of amino acids, mimicking that of dietary proteins. Its advanced formulation has the potential to contribute to the maintenance of PHE levels within the recommended ranges, with less prominent fluctuations of PHE levels over time, thus meeting one of the most significant healthcare professionals' concerns. The applied patented technology, on the other hand, is able to mask taste and odor of free amino acids, by creating a product that can be easily accepted by patients in order to obtain a better and lasting compliance to the dietary treatment

"We are extremely pleased to have the honor to take part to this important event and to offer to patients and healthcare professionals a new option for PKU management, which marks an important milestone for our company: being a player in the inherited metabolic diseases arena. said Giorgio Reiner, Corporate Director R&D of APR "Starting from PKU unmet clinical and nutritional needs, we leveraged our extensive know-how in pharmaceutical technologies to develop a Medical Food which aims at delivering significant and tangible benefits for a better quality of life."

Throughout the lifetime of the event, APR will be available at its booth in the Exhibition Area, where it will be possible to get to know the company innovation, gather information and interview the company staff.

About Phenylketonuria or PKU

Phenylketonuria or PKU is a rare, genetic, recessive metabolic disorder affecting about 50.000 people worldwide. PKU is characterized by the deficiency or the malfunctioning of a liver enzyme needed to process phenylalanine ("Phe"), an essential amino acid found in most protein-containing food. Excessive amounts of Phe in the bloodstream become toxic to the brain, impairing the normal development of the central nervous system. If not properly treated, PKU leads to severe, non-recoverable mental retardation and major cognitive disabilities. PKU can only be treated through a strict, life-long, low-protein (low-Phe) dietetic treatment combined with a daily assumption of low-protein modified foods and medical food, which provides Phe-free amino acids and other important nutrients, needed due to the dietary restrictions of PKU patients.

About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR's business model is currently focused on two pillars: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets, combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stages of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries, with international sales on a worldwide basis.

For more information about Physiomimic Technology, please visit: www.apr.ch/apr-pharmaproducts/medical-prescription/genetic-metabolic-disease/

