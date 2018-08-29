

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as the initial enthusiasm over the U.S.-Mexico trade deal fizzled out and investors shifted focus to the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union.



The Bloomberg reported, citing senior officials on both sides that they now aim to finalize divorce terms by mid-November, later than the October deadline regularly mentioned in public.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 28 points or 0.36 percent at 7,589 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Mining stocks fell as copper prices dipped pressured by a recovery in the dollar. Anglo American declined 1.1 percent, Antofagasta dropped 1.5 percent and Glencore shed 0.6 percent.



James Fisher & Sons, a provider of marine engineering services, jumped nearly 4 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Petrofac gained 1.5 percent. The company said that it has received a provisional letter of award for an EPC contract worth US$600 million with Sonatrach for EPC1 of the Tinhert Field Development Project in Algeria.



Software product group Micro Focus International climbed more than 2 percent after it announced the commencement of a share buy-back program with an initial tranche of up to $200 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX