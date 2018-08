BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, AK-47 producer Concern Kalashnikov has introduced a new vehicle prototype, CV-1, with an electric engine. The company expects its electric vehicle project to at least keep up with the American company Tesla.



Concern Kalashnikov is a branch of the Russian military-industrial complex. The State Corporation, Rostec, holds 51% of the shares of the Concern, and private investors own the remaining 49%.



