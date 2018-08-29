

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were struggling for direction on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on the euro and waited to see progress in talks between the U.S. and Canada to salvage the North American trade pact.



Market participants also kept an eye on the latest developments in Italy after the country's Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said that Italy isn't planning to breach the European Union's budget deficit limit.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 385.36 in late opening deals after finishing little changed the previous day.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were trading mixed showing little change while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent on Brexit-related concerns.



The Bloomberg reported, citing senior officials on both sides that the U.K. and the European Union now aim to finalize divorce terms by mid-November, later than the October deadline regularly mentioned in public.



German automaker Volkswagen dropped 1 percent after buying a minority stake in technology company FDTech GmbH for an undisclosed amount.



Novartis shed 0.8 percent after its eye care unit Alcon announced an immediate, voluntary market withdrawal of the CyPass Micro-Stent from the global market.



Bertrandt Group shares rallied 4.4 percent in Frankfurt. The company reported that its post-tax earnings for the nine-month rose to 32.09 million euros from 27.82 million euros in the prior year.



German digital media group RTL soared 5 percent after its second-quarter revenues and core earnings topped forecasts.



Mining stocks fell as copper prices dipped pressured by a recovery in the dollar. Anglo American declined 1.1 percent, Antofagasta dropped 1.5 percent and Glencore shed 0.6 percent.



James Fisher & Sons, a provider of marine engineering services, jumped nearly 4 percent in London after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Petrofac gained 1.5 percent. The company said that it has received a provisional letter of award for an EPC contract worth US$600 million with Sonatrach for EPC1 of the Tinhert Field Development Project in Algeria.



Software product group Micro Focus International climbed more than 2 percent after it announced the commencement of a share buy-back program with an initial tranche of up to $200 million.



