Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, today announced that Quby, the Amsterdam-based developer of smart home solutions and maker of smart thermostat and service platform 'Toon,' has adopted Sysdig to help its DevOps and DevSecOps teams keep pace with the company's rapid growth. Quby selected Sysdig after moving to Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a Docker-based cloud orchestrated by Mesos Marathon. Working with Sysdig, Quby has simplified its application-level visibility and security in the cloud, reducing the amount of time spent manually managing its monitoring infrastructure. Quby uses both Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor, two solutions within the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform.

Sysdig wrote about its relationship with Quby. For more information, read the blog "Monitoring and Securing Java Apps at Quby."

Companies are turning to Sysdig as they move to the cloud and realize the need for a new way to capture the performance and security data essential to effectively running business-critical applications. Sysdig technology unlocks a completely new source of data, enabling Sysdig to provide the deepest visibility into containers and microservices. Sysdig has the only unified platform to offer security, monitoring, troubleshooting, and forensics for containers and microservices.

"Keeping up with demand spawned our move to the cloud. Our customer count was at 300,000, while our datacenter infrastructure was designed to support a fraction of that. Running our own data centers was becoming a bigger issue with each new customer added and it was holding us back," said Juan Morales, DevOps engineer at Quby. "After we moved our applications to the cloud, we quickly realized that in order to optimize our environment, we needed to change the way we monitored and secured our applications. Monitoring at Quby used to be a two-person job. Now it takes 15 minutes maybe once a month to keep Sysdig updated. We run a container on the host and it's done. We get monitoring and security at the container level, at the host level, and at the application level all from a low-resource, single point of instrumentation. This gives us access to far more data than we would get with other approaches."

Benefits from the adoption of Sysdig:

Labor and cost savings

Since adopting Sysdig, Quby has reduced its monitoring system administration by 400%.

Out of the box deep Java application visibility

Sysdig monitors Java applications, providing Quby with deep insights and the ability to quickly determine where problems stem from.

Seamless AWS integration

Sysdig Monitor imports Amazon metadata and presents Quby with an automatic view of the logical structure of its instances, microservices, and applications.

Empowered and better-informed stakeholders

Sysdig gives DevOps, DevSecOps, management teams, sales, and c-suite employees within Quby visibility into the environment at different levels of detail with a common language for cross-company information sharing.

All-encompassing forensics and post-mortem analysis for better decision making

Sysdig records all activity, including commands, processes, network, and file system operations, enabling post-mortem analysis and forensics for Quby from the time of an incident, as well as pre-incident activity trails.

Sysdig helps Quby win Customers

Quby uses Sysdig dashboards to demonstrate the reliability of its service. Dashboards visually show potential customers the stability of the Quby system over a given time period and its ability to quickly spot issues with a level of detail other monitoring platforms cannot provide.

"Together, Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor ensure that our environment is healthy and it automatically alerts the team when any possible issue arises," said Morales. "Customers will often have concerns like, 'You will be tendering to a million of my clients, and if something goes wrong, they're gonna blame me.' This could be detrimental to our customer, so reliable service from a stable environment isn't negotiable. With Sysdig, we have full transparency. We know exactly what is going on in our environment and are confident our environment is rock solid."

Moving application security, monitoring, and quality closer to the developer

"Today there's pressure to build and adapt as quickly as possible. We find that enterprises often push security and monitoring until later in the cycle," said Loris Degioanni, CTO and founder of Sysdig. "Quby came to us after their move to the cloud because they felt that strain of managing their own environment with tools that didn't handle a dynamic cloud very well. I love our partnership with Quby because they are growing so rapidly and we are able to take some of that burden off of their DevOps and help them reduce the time spent manually monitoring and securing their infrastructure."

