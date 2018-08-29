Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Worth $178.2 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Food & Beverage Disinfection Market by Type (Chemical (Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid, and Ammonium), Technology (UV Radiation, Ozonation)), End Use, Application (Surface, Packaging, Processing Equipment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated at USD 148.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 178.2 million by 2023, at a CAGRs of 3.7%. The market is driven by factors such as growth in instances of foodborne disease outbreaks, technological advancements in food & beverage disinfection methods, growth in awareness about food safety among consumers, and increase in demand for the non-thermal process in disinfection.

"The food processing equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by application area, in 2017."

On the basis of the application area, food processing equipment accounted for the largest share of the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market in 2017, followed by food packaging. Food processing equipment forms a critical part of large manufacturing units, and the disinfection of these equipment helps achieve quality compliance. Also, a major focus of manufacturers is on disinfecting the food contact surfaces such as food processing equipment during the entire production line. Since food processing equipment comes in direct contact with the food surface, it becomes critical for processors to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of these equipment to prevent cross-contamination of food products and to ensure high quality and safety of end-food products. These factors have fueled the growth of this segment.

"The technology segment accounted for the largest market share among the two types in the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market in 2017."

On the basis of type, the technology segment of food & beverage disinfection accounted for a larger market share than chemicals. Technologies such as UV radiation are increasingly adopted by food & beverage manufacturers as an effective, cost-efficient, and safe disinfection technology. It is used either separately or in combination with other technologies to enhance its efficacy. Ozonation, which is another popular disinfection technology, is gaining traction in the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, due to its effectiveness in the food packaging industry. Due to these factors, the market for food & beverage disinfection technology accounted for the larger share.

"Europe dominated the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market in 2017."

Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Europe remains one of the major markets for food & beverage disinfection manufacturers due to the established processed food & beverage industry in the region. The processed food market in Western Europe is well-established, owing to which it is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Food processing manufacturers in this region look to replace traditional disinfection methods with modern ones such as UV radiation and ozone treatment. Also, international food & beverage disinfection manufacturers are investing significantly in the region. These factors have fueled the growth Food & Beverage Disinfection Market in the European region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such Evonik (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), Solvay (Belgium), Stepan Company (US), FINK TEC GmbH (Germany), Entaco (Belgium), CCL Pentasol (UK), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Advanced UV (US), Halma (UK), Trojan Technologies (Canada), and Suez (France).

