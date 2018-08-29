Canadian Solar Inc. and ET Energy will deliver EPC services to two large-scale solar PV projects totaling 132 MWp for South Africa's BioTherm Energy.Construction on the two projects - the 46 MWp Aggeneys system and the 86 MWp Konkoonsies system - is set to begin this September, while operations are scheduled for the end of 2019, and early 2020, respectively. Chinese module manufacturer and solar energy solutions company, Canadian Solar has partnered with China-based ET Energy to deliver EPC services to the two projects, which will be located in northwest South Africa. "Over 400,000 Canadian Solar's ...

