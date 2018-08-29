Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 28-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 413.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 420.43p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---