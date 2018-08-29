sprite-preloader
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 29

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 3.25p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 28 September 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 September 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 September 2018.

.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
29 August 2018


