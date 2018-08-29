Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Rick Fearon, vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer, will participate in the JP Morgan Annual U.S. "All Stars" Conference in London, United Kingdom, on Monday, September 17, 2018. Fearon will be discussing the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.

