SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Carotenoids Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportThis report projects an accelerating spend growth momentum for the carotenoids market because of the increasing consumer awareness of the various carotenoids benefits. The market's growth is also driven by the strong penetration of e-commerce, which has been paving the way for offshore suppliers of carotenoids to enter the mature markets and expand their reach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005289/en/

Global Carotenoids Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Buyers should focus on establishing an appropriate inventory classification model that is based on the importance of the commodity in the quality of end-product, rather than classification based on the spending on the commodity," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Request a FREE sample report to know more about carotenoid benefits. SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals industry help the buyers and the suppliers identify their total cost of ownership during the category management process. The reports offer key insights into strategic sourcing and the procurement process. Additionally, the reports analyze the sustainability and procurement best practices to boost growth.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the carotenoids market.

Strong penetration of e-commerce increasing access of offshore suppliers to mature markets

The innovation of methods to facilitate large-scale commercial production of carotenoids from agricultural waste

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Carotenoids market

Cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Buyer-side levers

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Market insights

Spend segmentation by region

Global category spend

Category spend growth

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Inositol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Triethanolamine Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005289/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us