PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Decisions of the Board of Directors 29-Aug-2018 / 12:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Decisions of the Board of Directors* The Board of Directors of PJSC LSR Group reviewed items of the agenda and decided the following: The Board of Directors of LSR Group appointed new Chief Executive Officer - Maxim Sokolov. CEO term of office will be 3 years. Andrey Molchanov was appointed Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, Dmitri Gontcharov - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, ?ndrey Nesterenko - Chairman of the Strategy and Investments Committee. The Board of Directors of LSR Group also elected the following 7 members of the Executive Committee: 1. Galina Volchetskaya, 2. Yury Ilyin, 3. Vasily Kostritsa, 4. Dmitry Kutuzov, 5. Leonid Sorokko, 6. Evgeny Yatsyshin, 7. Maxim Sokolov, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee. Executive Committee term of office will be from August 31, 2018 and until new members of the Executive Committee are elected. *For more information please contact:* LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru [1] www.lsrgroup.ru [2] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: ROM TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 5934 EQS News ID: 718605 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:press@lsrgroup.ru%20 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41bf1e8ac18ccb8392136cb238e8db5f&application_id=718605&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 29, 2018 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)