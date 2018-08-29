

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Optimism among Swiss financial analysts deteriorated sharply in August, survey data from the investment bank Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The investor confidence index declined by 10.3 points to -14.3 in August. The indicator remained negative for the second straight month.



The survey showed that financial analysts were more cautious regarding the outlook for economic growth in Switzerland over the next six months. However, two participants in three still expect no change in economic growth in the short-term.



The assessment of the current economic situation was also less optimistic in August than in July.



One participant in three still anticipates an appreciation of the Swiss franc against the euro. One survey participant in two expects Swiss inflation to rise over the next six months. The survey was conducted between August 13 and 23.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX