Summit Therapeutics to Present at the Rodman & Renshaw 20(th) Annual Global Investment Conference



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 29 August 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces that Mr Glyn Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, will present on the Company's plans to advance its new mechanism antibiotic pipeline at the Rodman & Renshaw 20(th) Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 6 September 2018 at 11:15am EDT in New York City.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.summitplc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation.



About Summit Therapeutics



Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhoea and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.



