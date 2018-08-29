Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group reports 1H 2018 financial results 29-Aug-2018 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *LSR GROUP REPORTS 1H 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS* *In 1H 2018 LSR Group generated RUB 51,696m of revenues and RUB 9,537m of adjusted EBITDA* ? Sales revenue increased by *27%*, to *RUB 51**,**696m* ? Adjusted EBITDA increased by *28%*, to *RUB 9**,**537m* ? Adjusted EBITDA margin was *18%* ? Profit for the period increased by *94%*, to *RUB 3**,**758m* ? Earnings per share amounted to *RUB 36.65* ? Total debt was *RUB 77,478m*. Net debt was *RUB 40,605m* ? Net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio was *1.0**4* ? Average cost of debt decreased from *9.1%* as of 31 December 2017 to *8.59% *as of 30 June 2018 *PJSC LSR Group* is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials, real estate development and prefab construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Yekaterinburg. As of December 31, 2017 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of the projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio is equal to 8.6m m2 with the market value of more than RUB 185bn. In 2017, the sales revenue of LSR Group amounted to RUB 138,494m (IFRS). LSR Group is a public company, with its GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares traded on MICEX-RTS. *For more information please contact:* LSR Group Press Service Tel.: +7 812 333 11 11 E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru [1] Attachment Document title: LSR_Financial Results_1H2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NOAWVOBCWW [2] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: IR TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 5935 EQS News ID: 718625 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41bf1e8ac18ccb8392136cb238e8db5f&application_id=718625&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05a57c5f14dcde73773b616b4689d151&application_id=718625&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 29, 2018 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)