

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) announced it has acquired Flight Plan LLC (FltPlan), a privately held provider of electronic flight planning, scheduling, and trip support services. FltPlan is a flight planning company, creating more than 6.3 million flight plans annually.



FltPlan is headquartered in Southbury, Connecticut and the facility will continue to support the complete portfolio of FltPlan.com and FltPlan Go, and will work to integrate those services into the Garmin aviation ecosystem.



