The global nutricosmetics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of a holistic approach toward beauty and wellness. Consumers worldwide are spending billions on conventional beauty and wellness products to enhance their outward appearance. However, according to numerous researches, the outer appearance of any human being largely depends on how healthy they are from the inside. Therefore, the growing popularity of this concept is rapidly changing the perception of people across the globe and is contributing to the adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods and beverages which are also known as nutricosmetics.

This market research report on the global nutricosmetics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the convenience of ingestible beauty supplements for consumers with busy lifestyles as one of the key emerging trends in the global nutricosmetics market:

Global nutricosmetics market: convenience of ingestible beauty supplements for consumers with busy lifestyles

Growing employment opportunities and dual income households are contributing to the hectic lifestyles of people across the globe. The nutricosmetics products are popular among the well-educated, high-income demographic who lead a very hectic lifestyle. The hectic lifestyle of such people contributes to unhealthy eating habits and an unbalanced diet which affects the proper functioning of the metabolic system. Ingestible nutricosmetic products are emerging as an ideal substitute for a diet lacking in essential nutrients.

"Growing awareness of the therapeutic benefits associated with nutricosmetic products is a major factor that is boosting the growth of the overall market. Nutricosmetics products are a convenient option to resolve the beauty concerns of consumers worldwide who are leading busy and hectic lifestyles," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer services and personal care.

Global nutricosmetics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nutricosmetics market by product (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 65%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The Americas is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

