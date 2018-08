WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) announced, under capital allocation and return plan, the company intends to allocate at least two thirds of free cash flow going forward to share repurchases, and to expand share repurchase authority from the approximately $350 million available as of August 1, 2018 to $725 million.



Also, the company reaffirmed targeted minimum of $400 million of share repurchases in 2018.



