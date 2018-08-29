SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Inositol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report The inositol market will experience an increase in its spend growth momentum owing to the efficacy of inositol in improving PCO outcome and fertility rate. Inositol benefits include maintaining a healthy skin and brain function, which are prompting manufacturers of the processed cereal-based infant and baby foods to include inositol in their product formulations. This is significantly boosting the inositol market growth.

"The inositol supply market involves a complex supply chain that includes vendors for raw materials, CMOs, logistics providers, distributors, and whole-sellers. This necessitates the adoption of a digitized end-to-end supply chain integration strategy by the suppliers, which would help in the uninterrupted supply of inositol," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer a clear overview of the input cost dynamics and category pricing strategies. They offer clear insights on supplier selection criteria, which guides the buyers during their procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge also expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the inositol market.

Extensive usage of inositol in processed cereal-based infant and baby foods products

End-user industries are experiencing a high demand for inositol-infused products

Report scope snapshot: Inositol market

US market insights

Category spend in the US

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Suppliers selection

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Service level agreement

Supplier selection criteria

Category management strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

