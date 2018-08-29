Clear Leisure Plc - Bondholder Meeting Update

29 August 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("the Company")

Bondholder Meeting Update

On 6 August 2018, the Company announced that it had written to holders of its EUR 9.9 million Bond (the "Bond"), due on 15 December 2022, convening a meeting today at 10am at the Company's registered office at 22 Great James Street, London, WC1N 3ES, to seek bondholder approval to amend the conversion price of the Bonds as detailed in the RNS released on 6 August 2018.

The bondholders' meeting requires a quorum of 66.66% of the Bond's principal value. Insufficient bondholders were present at today's meeting to form a quorum. The Meeting was therefore adjourned until 10am on 12 September 2018 at the Company's registered office.

The quorum requirement at the adjourned meeting is reduced to such bondholders representing 25 per cent of the principal value of the Bond. The Company notes that the majority of bondholders who were present at today's adjourned meeting indicated that they wished to vote in favour of the proposed resolutions.

Bondholders who wish to vote and whose Bonds are held in the name of a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee institution (including as CDIs) must contact such nominee promptly and instruct or make arrangements with such nominee to vote in accordance with the customary procedures of the Clearing Systems on behalf of the bondholders. Proxies are due no later than 10am on 11 September 2018.

