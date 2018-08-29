According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 14% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe into the following applications:

LCV

M&HCV

In 2017, the LCV segment accounted for 83% of the global market and is projected to reach 86% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market share.

Commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe: Top emerging trend

Truck platooning using telematics services is an emerging trend in the commercial vehicle telematics space. Truck platooning is linking two or more trucks in convoy. Such vehicles follow each other at a close distance with the use of connectivity technology and automated driving systems. The vehicle at the head of the platoon acts as a leader and the vehicles behind it react and adapt to the changes in the leader. This system requires little or no action from drivers. But the drivers are still in full control of the vehicles always and can choose to leave the platoon and drive independently at any time.

