The global milk thistle products market is expected to post a CAGR close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005348/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global milk thistle products market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits associated with milk thistle products. Milk thistle products are known for their detoxifying properties and are primarily consumed in the form of tablets and capsules. They provide other benefits such as natural detoxification and help boost cell growth and regeneration. Thus, with such advantages associated with milk thistle products, the market is expected to perform positively during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global milk thistle products market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for multi-herb products as one of the key emerging trends in the global milk thistle products market:

Global milk thistle products market: rising demand for multi-herb products

Multi-herbs are defined as blends of beneficial herbs that help improve heart health, cardiovascular functions, libido, digestion, liver functions, sleep, and immune functions. These products are gaining traction among consumers in North America and Western Europe. Milk thistle products are used in association with dandelion, turmeric, and aloe-vera to develop different formulas that cure many diseases. Moreover, several vendors are developing new products that contain various vitamins and botanicals to restore blood sugar levels.

"Private-label processed milk thistle seeds and RTE milk thistle products are becoming popular among consumers as they are affordable and easy to consume. Such products are being stocked in retail stores and are available at lower prices as compared to branded products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global milk thistle products market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global milk thistle products market by product (tablets/capsules/soft gels, powders/tinctures, raw herbs) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 65%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to have the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005348/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com