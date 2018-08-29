Tutors International Expands to Offer New Mandarin Tutoring Services

OXFORD, England, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading global tutoring company Tutors International now offers specialist private tuition services in Mandarin

Tutors International today announced that it has appointed qualified and experienced teacher Muying Shi in a new role offering specialist Mandarin tuition. This addition to Tutors International's portfolio complements its existing offering of bespoke elite private tuition services, including full-time homeschooling, after-school support, and travelling placements worldwide.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg )



Speaking of the development, Tutors International Founder Adam Caller commented, "We are delighted to have retained Muying Shi in this role; Muying is a superb tutor offering exceptional tutoring services in Mandarin, and many students have benefitted from her support and expertise. A qualified UK teacher with extensive teaching and tutoring experience, Muying can teach all ages from beginner to high level, including GCSE and A level preparation and Advance Placement tuition for the United States system."

Working with Muying Shi, Tutors International can offer Mandarin tutoring services for many types of assignment, including online tutoring; face to face tutoring for individuals or small groups in London; residential private tuition for short periods outside of London, or overseas in many locations including all of Europe and the United States.

Muying Shi is fluent in Mandarin, Korean, and English and has an excellent grasp of Japanese. She began her professional life in administrative work before moving into a very successful career in education. Muying has worked as a teacher in some of Beijing's most prestigious schools since 2010, and since 2015 has been involved with the recruitment and training of new teachers. She also has experience working in British schools, and so has a complete understanding of the differences in education systems between China and England. She is also Business Development Manager for Tutors International in Asia.

Adam Caller added, "We are thrilled to be working with Muying in this capacity, as her expertise adds significant value to the services we offer. We welcome enquiries from families looking to benefit from private Mandarin tuition, and would be delighted to discuss bespoke private tuition solutions to meet any individual requirements."

To find out more about Tutors International and the services it provides, including private Mandarin tuition, visit www.tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.

Contact details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44-(0)-1865-435-135

Tutors International, Clarendon House, 52 Cornmarket Street, Oxford, OX1 3HJ, UK

