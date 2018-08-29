sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 29.08.2018

29.08.2018 | 13:58
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Securitas Investor Update on September 20

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas welcomes representatives from the financial market and media to our Investor Update on Thursday, September 20, 2018, in Stockholm, starting at 08.30 a.m. CET to app. 11.00 a.m. CET.

Securitas' President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist will together with CFO Bart Adam and CIO Martin Althén update investors, analysts and media on Securitas' operations and strategy. The investor update marks the first opportunity for newly appointed President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist to present his views for the company to a broader group of stakeholders. Topics will include the strategic focus and customer offering of Securitas, current financial targets and historical performance, as well as the transformation of Securitas into a leader within intelligent security. The update will conclude with a Q&A session.

Time and place: The update will take place in Stockholm at Hotel Courtyard by Marriott Kungsholmen, at Rålambshovsleden 20, and will begin at 08.30 a.m. CET to app. 11.00 a.m. CET. Registration and coffee from 08.00.

Registration: If you wish to attend, please e-mail your registration to micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com at September 12 the latest.

Web cast: The speakers' presentations will be web casted live at the following link: https://securitas.videosync.fi/investor-update2018. If you wish to follow the presentations via the web cast, you can register via the link already now. A recorded version of the webcast will be available on the same web page after the event.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com

Information:
Micaela Sjökvist,
Head of IR and Acting SVP Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
Securitas AB
mobile +46-76-116-7443
email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/securitas/r/invitation-to-securitas-investor-update-on-september-20,c2603417

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/2603417/899332.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire