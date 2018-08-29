1500V Product Lineup Featured by Sungrow at Intersolar South America

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter supplier for renewables, presents its flagship 1500V inverters, featured residential and commercial rooftop PV inverter solutions at Intersolar South America 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, attracting a large number of visitors.

Optimized for large-scale 1500V flat ground plants, Sungrow showcases the latest central inverter SG3400HV. The turnkey-solution station features the integration of PV inverter power conversion with block monitoring, an auxiliary power supply, and the Night Static Var Generator function, housed in a standard 10-foot container. SG3400HV also features a high DC/AC ratio of 1.5, and the 6.8 MW block design, which significantly saves in initial investment and future operating costs.

Another product series, which focuses on 1500V distributed installations or medium-scale power PV plants, featured 125 kW string inverter solutions. With a virtual central solution applied design, this string inverter allows installation next to the MV transformer, reduces overall costs significantly. The 125 kW inverter is the first 1500Vdc string inverter with applications in South America.

Additionally, Sungrow presents a variety of PV inverters which are tailored for residential plants. Equipped with high reliability, the inverters can work stably while connecting to local weak grid, avoiding the grid disconnection and maximizing the generating efficiency remarkably. Due to the compact design and smart management, the inverters are known for easy installation, friendly maintenance and monitoring, which makes the residential solutions highly recognized by local customers, and utilized to thousands of households.

South America is on course to emerge as a solar power hub with abundant solar radiation and plentiful sunshine ideal for solar energy, in a region facing a general shortage of power supply. Sungrow is striving to deepen this market and has made a performance of hundreds of megawatts. "South America is one of the most dynamic and vibrant PV markets in the world. Sungrow is ready to become a leading player in this market and will continue to design and launch unmatched innovative solutions for our South American customers and partners", said Professor Chao, Chairman of Sungrow.

