

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - G20 international merchandise trade contracted in the three months ended June, after maintaining growth in the previous eight quarters, data released by the OECD showed Wednesday.



Exports declined 0.6 percent in the second quarter, reversing a 5.3 percent rise in the first quarter.



Similarly, imports fell 0.9 percent from the March quarter, when it grew 5.8 percent.



Argentina registered the biggest fall in exports by 19.9 percent, followed by Brazil with 9.0 percent decrease.



Meanwhile, exports grew in Saudi Arabia, India, and the United States by 9.7 percent, 5.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively in the second quarter.



Imports fell in most G20 economies, most significantly in Turkey by 9.4 percent.



The widespread contraction in international merchandise trade can be partly explained by the significant depreciation of a number of currencies against the US dollar in the second quarter of 2018, notably the Argentine peso , the Turkish lira , and the Brazilian real.



