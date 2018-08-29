NXTTF StockNamaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF, CVE:N) is one of the more intriguing companies in the industry. Half marijuana company, half technology company, Namaste Technologies stock has long been of interest to investors as it represents a unique way to play the marijuana market. And that novel approach is paying off.NXTTF stock is up about 37% over the past month as the company is being carried upward on the strength of the industry boom that took place last week.But NXTTF stock is not only being propelled by the marijuana bull run, it has scored several major individual victories in August alone..

