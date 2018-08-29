Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Announces September 2018 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of September. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com (https://investor.cisco.com/).

Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

September 6, 2018

7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET

New York, NY

Jeff Reed, SVP, of Product Management, Security

Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference

September 13, 2018

12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Las Vegas, NV

Scott Harrell, SVP and General Manager, Enterprise Networking Business

JP Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference

September 18, 2018

Onsite 1x1 / Group meetings

London, UK

Peter Karlstromer, SVP, Global Service Provider Business

