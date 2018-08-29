sprite-preloader
29.08.2018 | 14:05
Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Announces September 2018 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of September. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com (https://investor.cisco.com/).

Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
September 6, 2018
7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET
New York, NY
Jeff Reed, SVP, of Product Management, Security

Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference
September 13, 2018
12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET
Las Vegas, NV
Scott Harrell, SVP and General Manager, Enterprise Networking Business

JP Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference
September 18, 2018
Onsite 1x1 / Group meetings
London, UK
Peter Karlstromer, SVP, Global Service Provider Business

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks (http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks).

http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds (http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds)

Investor Relations Contact:Press Contact:
Carol VillazonRobyn Blum
CiscoCisco
408-527-6538408-853-9848
carolv@cisco.com (mailto:carolv@cisco.comb)rojenkin@cisco.com (mailto:rojenkin@cisco.com)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)