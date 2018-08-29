Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 5

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today announced that members of senior management will present at three investor conferences in September:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: September 5, 2018

Time: 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Boston

Presenter: Jayson Dallas, M.D., President and CEO

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 6, 2018

Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York

Presenter: Jayson Dallas, M.D., President and CEO

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 12, 2018

Time: To be assigned; time will be posted on www.aimmune.com on the Events page under the Investor Relations section when available

Location: London

Presenter: Eric Bjerkholt, CFO

Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Aimmune website at www.aimmune.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following each webcast.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies. The company's Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) approach is intended to provide meaningful levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from accidental exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune's first investigational biologic product using CODIT, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4-17 years of age. Aimmune plans to submit regulatory filings for marketing approval of AR101 in the United States and Europe based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 PALISADE clinical trial of AR101, which in 4-17 year-old subjects met its primary and key secondary endpoints, and expects results from additional ongoing and completed AR101 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

This press release concerns a product that is under clinical investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

Contacts:

Investors

Laura Hansen, Ph.D., 650-396-3814

lhansen@aimmune.com

or

Media

Stephanie Yao, 650-351-6479

syao@aimmune.com