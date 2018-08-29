According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive aftermarket telematics is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 29% during the forecast period. The rise in in-vehicle communication options is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive aftermarket telematics into the following applications:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for 65% of the global market and is projected to reach 72% by 2022, exhibiting almost 7% increase in market share.

Global automotive aftermarket telematics: An emerging trend

The rise in car-connectivity options is an emerging trend in the jewelry space. At present, the automotive industry is characterized by companies relocating their production centers from developed regions to developing regions. The automotive industry experienced a massive decline in demand due to the economic uncertainty in the western world. However, the markets have slowly recovered, primarily due to the stable economic conditions in the developing nations. The primary focus of automotive digital technology manufacturers was optimized for the vehicle's internal functions. However, the focus has now shifted toward technologies that are primarily involved in developing the car's ability to connect with other vehicles and devices to enhance the driving experience.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Delphi, Geotab, Intel Corporation, TomTom International, and Verizon Telematics)

