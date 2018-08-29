

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK households with working members continued to increase and the proportion of workless households decreased to the lowest in over 20 years in the second quarter, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The proportion of workless households has been generally falling since comparable records began in 1996, the ONS said.



There were 3.0 million households or 14.3 percent, where no member of the household was in employment, down 11,000 or 0.2 percentage points over the last year.



Out of 20.9 million households in the UK, 12.2 million or 58.5 percent had all household members in employment, up 260,000 or 0.7 percentage points over the past year.



In the second quarter, there were 22.6 million people aged 16 to 64 years living in working households, up 0.6 percentage points over the year.



