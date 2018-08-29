RB Care Homes Dedicated to Boosting Care Home Performance

CHESTER, England, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The healthcare specialists at RB Care Homes bring a wealth of knowledge and know-how aimed at bolstering the performance of care homes throughout England and Wales.

With a dedicated team devoted to finding new solutions to the problems facing the care home sector in the 21st century, RB Care Homes provide everything from management consultancy advice to in-house operations assistance and even crisis management solutions, enabling the company to take charge of compliance issues during times of particular hardship for a client care home.

Engaging directly with all applicable official bodies, RB Care Homes offers not only an exemplary level of service and expertise, but a highly competitive turnaround time - meaning care homes can be back at full strength in no time at all, armed with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive and stressful sector. The specialist Registered Nurse Team can even help to cover for any staffing shortfalls by administering care for nursing and care homes, so residents will be provided with the highest levels of care from the first instance of working with the company.

RB Care Homes have been turning around failing care homes throughout England and Wales for many years, and currently own twelve operational and fully compliant care homes across the region. These homes were turned around in record time, without the need for residents to be rehoused or disrupted. With a hard-working team backed up and supported by Raqia Bibi, the company is proud of their extensive track record of getting great things accomplished swiftly and seamlessly.

Other fantastic services offered by RB Care Homes include top of the range business support on everything from logistical requirements to ensuring the care home in question is fire and gas safe. The company also has IT expertise, working with partner care homes to create bespoke solutions which benefit from state of the art new technology. In addition, qualified tax and accountancy specialists, alongside legal experts, will help to forge a tailor-made approach to each care home thanks to years of industry knowledge and know-how.

For those seeking new recruits, RB Care Homes' recruitment team can help ensure care homes get the right staff for the jobs they need with minimal fuss and hassle. Whether seeking a new person-centred care plan or simply in need of assistance in forming a more coherent marketing plan, the business is here to help care homes of all sizes achieve their objectives and support residents in living full, relaxed lives.

