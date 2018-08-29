Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that it has received 150,000,000 shares of common stock of Global Payout Inc. as part its reverse merger with MoneyTrac Technology. Based on the market price of GOHE's stock on the date of the share issuance, MCOA has a contingent unrealized gain of approximately 700% on its $250,000 investment, subject to future price fluctuations in the market for GOHE's stock.

On March 13, 2017, MCOA entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire 15,000,000 common shares of MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., for a total purchase price of $250,000. As part of MoneyTrac's merger with GOHE, GOHE issued shares from treasury to MCOA on August 24, 2018. On the date of the share issuance, the closing price of GOHE's stock was $.0116 a share, valuing the 150M shares position at approximately $1,740,000.

Regarding the share issuance, Don Steinberg, President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have received a substantial amount of stock in GOHE. Since we are receiving stock in a publicly traded company, we have the opportunity to realize a gain from our investment in MoneyTrac to help provide the Company with capital to help accomplish our aggressive growth goals and business plan in 2018."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Global Payout, Inc.



Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

About MoneyTrac Technology

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. (MTRAC) is a "New Age Technology Holding Company" offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial marketplace with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Crypto-Commodity Exchange, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions for businesses and companies in various "high-costs of banking" industries. MTRAC offers additional suites of services ranging from business development, sales and marketing, to digital and print advertisement. We are One Network disrupting the status quo. It is MTRAC'S creative vision to create a "The New Age of Currency" by bringing innovative technology solutions to various industries and providing the "Key to Cashless."

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

