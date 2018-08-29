

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $60.33 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $21.24 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $964.85 million from $844.56 million last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $964.85 Mln vs. $844.56 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 to $0.47



